Rescuers found body of a passenger of Mi-8 helicopter crashed in Kamchatka

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The body of a female passenger of the Mi-8 passenger helicopter, that crashed in Kamchatka on Wednesday, has been found in the lake, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation reported on its website.

"Currently, the helicopter has been found in the lake at a depth of 110 meters, as well as the body of a female passenger," the committee said, adding that the technical possibility of extracting the helicopter from the water is being considered.

On August 12, a Mi-8 helicopter of the Vityaz-Aero Airline carrying three crewmembers and 13 passengers crashed into a lake in the Kronotsky Nature Reserve in Kamchatka. Eight people were rescued while eight have been listed as missing for the second day in a row. Investigators have opened a criminal case into the crash.