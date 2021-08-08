Team of firefighters putting out wildfire in Orenburg region reinforced

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The team of firefighters extinguishing a wildfire in the Orenburg region has been reinforced, the press service of the Russian emergencies ministry said on Sunday.

"Firefighting efforts near the settlements of Akchura, Maloye Churayevo, Novokazanka, and Verkhnenazargulovo in the Orenburg region continue. The team of firefighters has been reinforced. Now, the firefighting operation involves 180 people and 79 specialized vehicles," it said.

A Russian defense ministry Il-76 joined the firefighting effort earlier on Sunday. IT dropped more than 80 tonnes of water.

The wildfire in the Orenburg region was registered on August 6. It poses no threat to populated localities. No casualties have been reported.