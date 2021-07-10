Wildfires in Russia’s Chelyabinsk region increase to 14,000 hectares

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Wildfires in Russia’s Chelyabinsk region have increased to 14,000 hectares, a Russian Emergencies Ministry spokesperson told TASS on Saturday.

"As of 06:00 am Moscow time, wildfires engulfed 14,000 hectares in three districts," the spokesperson said.

According to the Emergencies Ministry, "over 350 people, including 150 children, were evacuated due to the fires." "As many as 179 people, among them 128 kids, have been taken to five temporary accommodation centers, while others are staying with their relatives," the spokesperson specified.

Firefighting activities currently involve over 630 personnel, as well as the Emergencies Ministry’s Ilyushin Il-76 and Beriev Be-200 aircraft and a Mil Mi-8 helicopter.

On Friday, wildfires engulfed the Dzhabyk and Zapasnoye settlements in the Chelyabinsk region, destroying 71 buildings, including 46 homes.