Russia’s FSB thwarts terrorist attack targeting Ufa

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has foiled a terrorist attack in Ufa, detaining an individual who was plotting an explosion at a law enforcement facility, the FSB Public Relations Center informed TASS on Friday.

"The Federal Security Service has prevented a terrorist attack in the city of Ufa, in the Republic of Bashkortostan. As a result of the operation, a local resident born in 1995 was detained. He was plotting a terrorist attack against a law enforcement facility under the orders of Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, an international terrorist organization outlawed in Russia," the message informs.

Officers of the law seized an improvised explosive device and bomb-making components from the house rented by the suspect.

The FSB reported that messages to members of terrorist organizations were found on his cell phone, indicating criminal intent. Investigative and operative actions are currently underway.