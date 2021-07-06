Passenger plane could have crashed into sea in Russia’s Kamchatka region — source

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. An Antonov An-26 passenger plane that went missing in Russia’s Kamchatka region could have crashed into the sea, an emergency source told TASS.

"According to preliminary information, the An-26 plane crashed into the sea," he said.

According to the source, the aircraft, en route from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana, disappeared from radar as it was preparing to land. There were 22 passengers, among them a child, and six crew members aboard the plane, the Emergencies Ministry said.

Regional rescue workers have been dispatched from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and the Ossora settlement to carry out a search operation. The search also involves rescue workers from the regional branch of the Emergencies Ministry.