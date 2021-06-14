Number of those affected by Novosibirsk car filling station fire up to 35

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The number of those harmed as a result of explosions and fire at a natural gas car filling station in Novosibirsk has grown to 35, the emergency services said.

"All in all, 35 people were affected. Twenty of them had to be taken to hospital mostly for the treatment of burns. Another 15 were let go home after getting first aid," the source said.

The condition of ten patients is serious. More people are turning to medics for assistance, the emergency services said.

The fire broke out on Monday at a gas filling station Eurogas at Gusinobrodskoye highway in Novosibirsk. As a result of the incident fuel containers exploded. The blaze scorched a total of 800 square meters.