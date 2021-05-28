Two cargo ships collide off Japan’s coast

TOKYO, May 28. /TASS/. Japan’s Byakko cargo ship has collided with the Marshall Islands-flagged ULSAN PIONEER small tanker on Friday, NHK reports, adding that the accident occurred in the Seto Inland Sea.

The Japanese vessel capsized and sank after the collision. There were 12 crewmembers onboard, nine were rescued while three are currently missing. Ten coast guard boats were dispatched to look for survivors. Meanwhile, ULSAN PIONEER did not sustain any serious damages and its 13 crewmembers are unharmed.