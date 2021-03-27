Train crash in Egypt kills 19 people, injures 185

CAIRO, March 27. /TASS/. Two passenger trains crashed in the south of Egypt, killing 19 people, another 185 were injured, the country’s Minister of Health and Population Hala Zayed announced on Saturday during a press conference.

Earlier, there were reports about 32 victims - the initial information on the victims was collected from relatives. Later it was specified after rechecking information from hospitals and morgues, that the official death toll declines to 19 people. Out of the 185 injured, 90 have already been discharged from hospitals, another 30 will be released later on Saturday.

The incident took place in the province of Sohag, south of Cairo, where two trains collided.