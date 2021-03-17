Russia’s top brass rejects reports of torpedo explosion in ship unloading in Far East

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The reports of an alleged explosion of torpedoes in a ship unloading operation on March 10 have nothing to do with reality, Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The information published in some media outlets that torpedoes allegedly exploded when they were unloaded from a large anti-submarine warfare ship in the Primorye Region has nothing to do with reality," the ministry said.

There were no incidents with the maintenance of the armament of the Pacific Fleet’s ships and vessels, it stressed.

Some media outlets earlier reported that an explosion allegedly occurred in Fokino in the Primorye Region during an operation to unload torpedoes and mines from a large anti-submarine warfare ship. They claimed that a fire broke out and a derrick boom hit the ship’s side. Seven people were allegedly hurt in the incident, the media outlets reported.