Indonesian divers discover crashed Boeing’s flight recorder

"The device has been extracted and is currently en route to the shore," he said.

SINGAPORE, January 12. /TASS/. The divers have discovered and raised from ocean floor the flight recorder of the crashed Indonesian Boeing 737-524, Indonesian Navy spokesman Julius Widjojono told journalists Tuesday.

The spokesman did not disclose which of two recorders were discovered and what its condition is.

"We must wait until the recorder is ashore," he said.

The Sriwijaya Air plane took off from Jakarta to Pantianak on January 9, carrying 62 people onboard. Several minutes into the flight, it crashed into the sea near the Seribu Archipelago. The national search and rescue agencies disclosed that ground forces received no emergency signals.