Indonesian rescuers discover body fragments of crashed Boeing passengers

SINGAPORE, January 10. /TASS/. Rescue team discovered body fragments of passengers who were aboard the Indonesian Boeing 737-524 that crashed in the Java Sea, Jakarta police representative Umar Shahab told journalists Sunday.

"Presumably, the body remains were brought ashore and have already been sent to the mortuary, where they will be compared to DNA samples, taken from relatives," the police man said, according to the local media. He also disclosed that "some debris was discovered that could belong to the plane."

Indonesian Navy sent 10 ships and some 40 divers to the crash site; the specialists will examine the presumed crash site on Sunday.

The Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-524 was en route from Jakarta to Pantianak Saturday with 50 passengers and 12 crew members aboard. Some four minutes after takeoff, the plane crashed into the sea. National search and rescue services disclosed they received no emergency signals from any plane in their area of responsibility. Besides, Australian satellite systems reportedly registered no signals as well.

According to FlightRadar, the plane kept climbing for the first few minutes until it reached the altitude of 3,300 meters, but then abruptly lost 3,000 meters in less than one minute.