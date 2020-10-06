Three Russian sailors kidnapped by pirates in Gulf of Guinea freed

PRETORIA, October 6. /TASS/. Three Russian sailors, who were captured by pirates in the Gulf of Guinea in May, have been released, the Russian embassy in Nigeria reported Tuesday.
"As a result of joint actions of Russian diplomats from the embassy in Abuja, Nigerian authorities and the shipowner, three Russian sailors, A. Perfilyev, V. Nechay and V. Sechin, who were captured in May from Rio Mitong and Djibloho trade ships in the Gulf of Guinea waters were released on October 5," the embassy said via its website.
The Russians are in satisfactory condition. They are currently in the regional headquarters of the Nigerian navy in Port Harcourt, where they will undergo a medical checkup before returning home, the embassy added.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Seafarers' Union of Russia reported that the sailors had been freed, citing the Russian embassy.