Militants killed in Russia's Ingushetia had National Guard member's gun - source

MAGAS, August 29. /TASS/. A gun that was found in the things of militants eliminated in a counterterrorism operation in the Troitskoye settlement in the Russian region of Ingushetia had belonged to a member of the National Guard killed in late July, a regional law enforcement source told TASS.

On August 23, three members of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) were killed in the Troitskoye settlement in Ingushetia's Sunzhensky district. Weapons and improvised explosive devices were found in their things.

"A gun found at the site of the special operation was the service weapon of a National Guard member," the source said.

The regional branch of the Russian Investigative Committee said earlier that a 32-year-old law enforcement officer had been killed by unidentified individuals on the outskirts of the Yandare settlement on July 28. The attackers seized his weapons.