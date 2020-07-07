Two Russian nationals detained in Kiev on suspicion of plotting crimes

KIEV, July 8. /TASS/. Two Russian nationals have been detained in Kiev on suspicion of plotting crimes, the press service of Ukraine’s National Police said on Tuesday.

"Officers of the strategic investigation department [of Ukraine’s National Police] received information that Russian nationals who had arrived in the capital city were plotting a series of grave crimes. Today, on July 7, two men were detained in Kiev’s Shevchenkovsky district in a special police operation," it said.

The police claims that the men "were members of armed groups, worked for Russian special services and participated in armed conflicts in various countries."

According to the press service, the men would be expelled from the country.