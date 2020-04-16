Teenager, apprehended in Krasnoyarsk, plotted school shooting on April 19-20

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. A teenager, who was apprehended by the Federal Security Service (FSB) in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk, plotted school shooting on April 19-20, according to a video of his apprehension, published by the FSB’s press service Thursday.

On the video, one of the officers announces that a weapon that resembles a sawed-off shotgun and ammo for it was found at the scene, as well as four items that resemble an improvised explosive device, with word "Exodus" written over them.