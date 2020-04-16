Teenager, apprehended in Krasnoyarsk, plotted school shooting on April 19-20

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. A teenager, who was apprehended by the Federal Security Service (FSB) in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk, plotted school shooting on April 19-20, according to a video of his apprehension, published by the FSB’s press service Thursday.
On the video, one of the officers announces that a weapon that resembles a sawed-off shotgun and ammo for it was found at the scene, as well as four items that resemble an improvised explosive device, with word "Exodus" written over them.
When asked if these items belong to him, the teenager answers in the affirmative. When asked, what he needed the weapon for, the teenager says "for shooting at school."
He then clarifies that he planned his attack for April 19-20.
