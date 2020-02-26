Russia’s FSB thwarts armed attack on school by teenagers in Saratov

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) apprehended two 14-year old teenagers who plotted an armed attack on a school in Saratov, the FSB press service told TASS.

"The thwarted attack was organized by two Russian citizens born in 2005, who participated in various internet communities promoting mass murder and suicide," the press service informed.

"The teenagers were nabbed at an abandoned bomb shelter, where they kept a sawed-off hunting shotgun," the press service disclosed. Besides, according to the FSB, the teens planned to use improvised incendiaries they had made based on online guidelines.

One of the detained teens sought to kill about 40 people out of revenge, his accomplice said. A video released by the FSB shows the teen telling investigators: "Igor expected about 40 people [to be killed]." The Russian Investigative Committee in the Saratov Region has opened a criminal investigation under Articles 30.1 and 105.2 of the Russian Criminal Code (a collusion to murder of two or more people).