Russian police seize 600 kg of drugs during raid against underage drug use

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The Russian police seized 600 kg of drugs during the Children of Russia operation aimed to combat drug use among Russian youth in April and November this year, the Russian Interior Ministry informed TASS.

According to the ministry, the police held the operation on April 17-26 and on November 11-20, during which they checked thousands of transport facilities and common gathering locations of minors and youth. They held drug raids at various recreational facilities and trade outlets.

"The police were able to reveal over 3,600 drug crimes due to organizational and practical measures. Over 29,000 people were prosecuted under the Russian Administrative Code. In all, 600 kg of drugs and psychotropic substances were seized during the aforementioned periods, including marijuana, hashish, heroin, synthetic drugs and powerful substances," the message says.

The ministry also noted that the police had identified over 3,000 websites involved in illegal drug trade, reporting these websites to the Russian communications watchdog for blocking.