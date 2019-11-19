Lab producing 1.5 tonnes of synthetic drugs per month busted near Moscow

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. An illegal facility with the capacity to produce about 1.5 tonnes of synthetic drugs every month has been uncovered and stormed near Moscow, Russian Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk told TASS on Tuesday.

"The operations of an illegal laboratory to produce synthetic drugs, the biggest in the past several years, have been stopped," she said.

"The illegal production was located in the Moscow Region’s Serpukhovsky district. Production facilities were located in buildings of a former farming enterprise, on a total area of around four hectares," she said. "According to our data, it could produce about 1.5 tonnes of synthetic drugs per month."

According to Volk, illegal production was in full swing when law-enforcement officers stormed the building.

She said police seized over 100 kg of drugs in crystal form, 1.5 tonnes on drugs in liquid form, four tonnes of chemical reagents, over 600 kg of precursors, seven chemical reactors and various laboratory equipment.

Three Ukrainian citizens were detained on site.

The organizer was identified and detained later.