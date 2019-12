Request for reinvestigation of SSJ-100 crash rejected, lawyer says

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. A Sukhoi Superjet-100 liner has made an emergency landing at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport due to a pressure drop in the hydraulic system, a source in the emergency services told TASS.

"A Sukhoi Superjet-100 made a safe emergency landing shortly after departure. A pressure drop in the hydraulic system was the reason," the source said.

The plane belongs to the air carrier Gazpromavia.