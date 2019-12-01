Death toll in bus crash in Russia’s Far East soars to 19

CHITA, December 1. /TASS/. The death toll after a passenger bus plunged into the river in the Transbaikal Region, in Russia’s Far East, has reached 19, local police told TASS on Sunday.

"Nineteen people were killed in the crash and at least five others were injured," a spokesperson said.

According to a source in law enforcement agencies, two minors were among those dead. Earlier reports said 15 people were killed and 18 others were injured.

The bus, en route from Sretensk to Chita, veered off the bridge and plunged into the frozen river. The accident occurred some 60 km from Sretensk, in the Transbaikal Region, when the bus was carrying a total of 44 people.

According to preliminary data, the bus driver failed to control his vehicle after a tyre burst.