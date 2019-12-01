15 killed, 18 injured in bus crash in Russia’s Far East

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Some 15 people were killed and 18 others were injured when a bus veered off the bridge and plunged into the river in the Transbaikal Region, in Russia’s Far East, an official at local emergency medical services told TASS.

"After a road accident 15 people were killed, 18 were injured and six of them were hospitalized," the official said. The bus was carrying a total of 43 people.

The accident was caused by a tyre burst, a spokesperson for traffic police said. The bus was en route from Sretensk to Chita.