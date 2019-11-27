Over 25 Russian nationals injured in bus crash remain in hospitals in Dominican Republic

HAVANA, November 27. /TASS/. At least 27 Russian nationals injured in a bus crash in the Dominican Republic are receiving medical assistance at the country's hospitals, Anex Tour travel agency told TASS on Wednesday.

"There are currently 27 people at hospitals, they are conscious, and the situation is under control," spokesperson for Anex Tour Valeria Ferafontova said. She added that no one is in a critical condition.

Listin Diario newspaper earlier reported that at least 15 Russian nationals remain in a critical condition after the bus crash. The bus carrying Russian tourists to an airport overturned on Tuesday near the city of Higuey. The bus crashed into a truck, overturning as a result of the collision. Two people in the truck were also injured.

The Russian Embassy in Venezuela (with jurisdiction in Haiti and the Dominican Republic) said that the bus was carrying 39 Russian nationals. Travel agency Anex Tour told TASS that the accident was caused by the truck driver who abruptly changed lanes in front of the bus.