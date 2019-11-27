Seven Russian nationals in serious condition after bus accident in Dominican Republic

HAVANA, November 27. /TASS/. Seventeen Russian nationals were injured in a bus accident in the Dominican Republic, and seven of them are in a serious condition, Listin Diario newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Those injured received medical assistance in nearby hospitals.

The Russian Embassy in Venezuela (with jurisdiction in Haiti and the Dominican Republic) said that 39 Russian nationals were on the bus that crashed on the way to an airport. The embassy is providing assistance to those injured, and others will be temporarily places in hotels.

The bus carrying Russian tourists overturned on Tuesday near the city of Higuey. The bus crashed into a truck, overturning as a result of the collision. Ambulances and helicopters were dispatched to the site of the crash.