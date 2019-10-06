20 injured in tourist bus accident near Nizhny Novgorod

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, /TASS/, October 6. Twenty people were injured as a result of a tourist bus accident in the Gaginsky district of the Nizhny Novgorod region, the press service of the Ministry of Emergencies in the region told reporters on Sunday.

"In the Gaginsky district near the village of Panovo-Osanovo, a tourist bus turned over. According to the preliminary data, there are no casualties, twenty people were injured," the press service said.

As TASS clarified, the accident took place at 9:40 am Moscow time. "The driver of the Mercedes tourist bus lost control of the vehicle, and the bus overturned," the agency source explained, adding that there were no children among the injured.