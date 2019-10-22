Russian icebreaker off Norway’s coast sent distress signal accidentally — maritime agency

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russia’s icebreaker Tor sent a distress signal accidentally after a technical glitch during the storm, a spokesman for the Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transportation told TASS on Tuesday.

The crew and the vessel are fine and the icebreaker continues heading along its route, the spokesman said. "There are no problems, the icebreaker is fine and the crew is safe. The distress signal was sent accidentally after a power outage affected some equipment during the storm. The alert has been canceled," he said.

The distress signal was sent after the equipment was switched on again.

The vessel is en route from St. Petersburg to Sabetta, in northwestern Siberia’s Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region.