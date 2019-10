TASS, October 22. An unnamed Russian icebreaker gave an SOS signal off the west coast of Norway, twitted Central Administration of the Norwegian rescue service on Tuesday.

"A Russian icebreaker gave a Mayday signal west of Aalesund. The engine stopped. 33 people are on board. There is a storm in this area," the report said. A rescue helicopter flew around the ship, rescue boats are on their way towards it. The crew managed to partially start the engines.