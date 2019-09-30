All wildfires in Russia extinguished — Aerial Forest Protection Service

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Firefighters have extinguished all wildfires on the territory of Russia, the Aerial Forest Protection Service said on Monday.

"As of 12am on 30 September 2019, there are no active wildfires on the territory of Russia," the service said.

On Sunday, seven wildfires were registered on the territory of 94 hectares. A total of 100 people, 24 units of equipment and 13 aircraft were involved in combating wildfires. Two aircraft were monitoring the situation.

Special fire hazard regime is in force in 31 Russian regions.

Wildfires first broke out in Siberia in hard-to-access parts of Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, Buryatia, Zabaikalye and Yakutia regions in July. According to preliminary estimates of the Russian Federal Forestry Agency, financial losses from wildfires since the start of the year stand at around 7 billion rubles.