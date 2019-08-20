High wildfire risk persists in Russian Siberia, Far East — weather authority

MOSCOW, August 20./TASS/. A high fire risk persists in forests of Russia’s Siberia and the Far East, in the south of the European part of Russia, and in some other regions across the country, the Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring reports on Tuesday.

It precisely listed "the Murmansk region, the Southern Federal District, the Stavropol region, Dagestan, the south of the Volga Federal District, the Khanty-Mansi autonomous region, the Tyumen and Omsk regions, the west of the Tomsk and Novosibirsk regions, the east of Evenkiya (Krasnoyarsk region), the north of Buryatia, Yakutia, the west of the Amur region, and the Chukotka autonomous region, as well as the Magadan region."

According to the Forest Protection Service, 53 wildfires engulfing an area of almost 80,000 hectares are raging in the Krasnoyarsk region. Five wildfires covering an area of 12,300 hectares are reported in the Siberian Irkutsk region. A state of emergency has been declared in the Irkutsk and Krasnoyarsk regions, as well as in Buryatia and Yakutia.