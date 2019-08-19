Over 200 wildfires on about 100,000 hectares put out in Russia in one day — ministry

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. More than 200 wildfires were eliminated in Russia on an area of almost 100,000 hectares in one day. There is no threat to communities, the Emergencies Ministry’s press service told TASS.

"Forty-eight wildfires covering 53,473 hectares were put out in the Sakha, Irkutsk and Krasnoyarsk regions in one day. A total of 202 blazes on an area of 98,417 hectares were put out in Russia in one day," the source said.

The source also noted that there is no threat to communities and infrastructural facilities. The task force set up to fight forest fires includes about 3,000 people, 929 vehicles and 38 aircraft, it said.