Forty-nine wildfires extinguished in Russia in past day

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Firefighters have extinguished 49 wildfires in Russian regions in the last 24 hours, the Aerial Forest Protection Service said on Friday.

"On 15 August 2019, 49 wildfires were extinguished in Russia on the territory of 21,934 hectares," the service said. "As of 12am on 16 August 2019, 148 wildfires were registered in Russia on the territory of 244,556 hectares, with active firefighting efforts underway," the service added.

Most wildfires — 61 — were reported in Krasnoyarsk region on the territory of 122,946 hectares. Forty wildfires are blazing in Irkutsk region on the territory of 111,748 hectares. A total of 2,790 people, 245 units of equipment and 56 aircraft are involved in extinguishing wildfires.

A state of emergency over wildfires was declared in Irkutsk, Yakutia and Krasnoyarsk region, as well as in three districts of Buryatia region.