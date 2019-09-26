Moscow launches probe into pirate attack on Russians in Gulf of Guinea

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee (IC) has launched a criminal case after pirates attacked a cargo ship, kidnapping Russian citizens in the Gulf of Guinea, IC Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told reporters on Thursday.

"A criminal case was opened under Part 1 of Article 227 of the Russian Criminal Code (piracy) and Article 126 of the Russian Criminal Code (abduction)," Petrenko said.

The Marmalaita cargo ship was attacked by unidentified persons, presumably Nigerian pirates, near the port of Douala late on August 15. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, eight crewmembers, including three Russian nationals, were abducted. On September 22, it was announced that the sailors had been released and transported to Germany.

"Russia’s Investigative Committee is taking measures stipulated by international norms and the Russian legislation to establish the circumstances of these crimes and bring those guilty to justice," the spokeswoman said.