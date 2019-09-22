Russian sailors kidnapped by pirates in Cameroon to return home soon - embassy

TASS, September 22. Russian sailors, who were kidnapped by pirates in Cameroon in mid-August, will come back home soon, Russia’s Embassy in Cameroon confirmed on its Facebook page on Sunday.

According to the Seafarers’ Union of Russia, the freed Russian sailors are now in Hamburg.

"The Russian sailors, who were taken hostage by pirates off Cameroon on August 15, have been released. This was confirmed by the employer company. Now they are in Germany and they will soon return home," the statement said.

The embassy noted that the Russians’ life and health were not in danger.

Unknown individuals, believed to be Nigerian pirates, attacked the MarMalaita vessel flying the flag of Antigua and Barbuda, while it was anchored off Douala, Cameroon, on August 15. The Russian Foreign Ministry said the attackers had kidnapped eight crew members, including three Russian nationals - the captain, a senior assistant and a senior mechanic.