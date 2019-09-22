Japan cancels more than 400 flights due to Typhoon Tapah threat

TOKYO, September 22. /TASS/. Japanese airline companies have been forced to cancel 412 flights due to Typhoon Tapah that is approaching Japan’s southwestern island of Kyushu, the NHK TV channel reported on Sunday.

Railroad traffic is also disrupted on the island. At least 5,000 residential buildings in the Miyazaki Prefecture experienced power outage due to torn power lines. Southwestern Japan may see between 300-350 mm of precipitation during the day, local authorities warn of landslides in Kyushu’s mountainous regions.

According to weather forecasts, the tropical storm will reach Kyushu by this evening. On Saturday, it passed by Japan’s southernmost prefecture of Okinawa where 20 people were injured due to the typhoon.

Tapah is the 17th typhoon to form over the Pacific Ocean this year. In early September, Japan was hit by devastating Typhoon Faxai, which killed three people and injured more than 60.