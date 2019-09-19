Moscow policeman injured in shootout is in intensive care unit in stable condition

MOSOCW, September 19. /TASS/. Officer of the Security Service Administration at the Moscow subway Alexei Limonov, who was injured in a shootout near Ryazansky Prospekt station on Wednesday, is staying in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sklifosovsky Research Institute for Emergency Medicine in stable but grave condition, a law enforcement source told TASS.

"The surgery ended late in the night. He was transferred to the ICU in stable but grave condition," the source said.

On Wednesday evening a police officer suspected of an attempt to receive a bribe of 2,000 rubles ($31) opened fire on his colleagues who tried to detain him. One police officer was killed and another one was rushed to hospital in grave condition. A law enforcement source told TASS that the suspect tried to flee the scene but was detained.