Investigative committee to request custody for police who shot fellow officers

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee is expected to request pretrial custody for a police officer who fired shots at his colleagues on Wednesday, killing one of them, a law enforcement source told TASS.

"The investigator may request the court to arrest him on September 19," he said.

According to him, the officer is now being interrogated. Charges against him will be filed soon.

Late on Wednesday, a police officer suspected of extorting a bribe of 2,000 rubles ($31) from a person who had no documents on him, opened fire at his colleagues who tried to detain him. According to the Russian Investigative Committee, he opened fire from his service weapon in the hall of the Ryazansky Prospect metro station in Moscow's east. As a result, one of the police officers was killed and another one was rushed to hospital, his condition is said to be grave.

The criminal proceedings were opened under Article 317 of the Russian Criminal Code (attempt on the life of a law enforcement officer), punishable with lengthy prison terms and even life imprisonment.