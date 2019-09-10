Syrian terrorism sponsor sentenced to 10 years behind bars in Siberia

TOMSK, September 10. /TASS/. A man has been sentenced to 10 years in jail in West Siberia for bankrolling the Jama'at al-Tawhid wal-Jihad (terror group outlawed in Russia) and also recruiting students, the regional Federal Security Service’s branch told reporters on Tuesday.

The court said the man was found guilty of committing crimes under Part 1 and Part 1.1 of Article 205.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (assistance to terrorist activity). "He has been sentenced to 10 years in a maximum-security colony. The sentence has entered force," the statement said.

According to the investigators and the court, the man, who lives in West Siberia’s Tomsk Region, backed the members of this terror group, who took part in combat actions in Syria. In particular, he bankrolled terrorists and also encouraged students of Tomsk universities to join the group and fight on its side.