Russian embassy says Russians kidnapped in Cameroon in satisfactory condition

RABAT, September 2. /TASS/. The Russian sailors who were kidnapped in a pirate attack on the MarMalaita cargo vessel near the Cameroonian port of Douala in mid-August are in satisfactory condition, the Russian embassy in Yaounde told TASS on Monday.

"Our information suggests that the Russians’ health condition is satisfactory. They were earlier allowed a doctors’ visit, they were given the necessary medicine," the embassy said.

"The talks between the MarConsult Schiffahrt shipping and vessel-owner company and the kidnappers are determining the ransom," the diplomatic mission continued.

An embassy representative pointed out that the kidnapped Russians are in Nigeria. "We do not have more specific information on their whereabouts," it added.

Unknown perpetrators, believed to be Nigerian pirates, attacked the MarMalaita vessel flying the flag of Antigua and Barbuda, while it was anchored off Douala, Cameroon, on August 15. The Russian Foreign Ministry said the attackers had kidnapped eight crewmembers, including three Russian nationals.