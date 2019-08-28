Water level in Amur river in Russia's Far East rises above dangerous mark

KHABAROVSK, August 28. /TASS/. The water level in the Amur river near Komsomolsk-on-Amur has risen by 13 cm in the last 24 hours and reached 686 cm, local administration told TASS on Wednesday.

The water level of 650 cm is considered dangerous. Experts expect water levels to rise further to 760-820 cm on September 4-9. Earlier forecasts said that the water level will hit 750 cm.

"The water level today is at 686 cm. In the flooded zone, there are 19 residential houses and 33 gardens in settlements of Khorpinsky, Malaya Khapsol, Parkovy," local administration said adding that 21 people remain in places of temporary stay.

Heavy rains in Khabarovsk region caused water levels in local rivers to rise. According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, 54 settlements were partially flooded, and nearly 130 people were affected by the floods.