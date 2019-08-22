Russian authorities estimate flood damage to Irkutsk Region at $533 mln

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The amount of damage caused by floods to residents, businesses, economy and social infrastructure of the Irkutsk Region totals 35 bln rubles ($533 mln), according to preliminary estimates, First Deputy Minister of Construction and Housing of Russia Leonid Stavitsky said at a meeting on Thursday.

"According to estimates of our colleagues from the federal executive authorities and the administration of the Irkutsk Region, the damage to housing, communications, utilities, energy, social infrastructure, administrative buildings amounts to 35.152 bln rubles," Stavitsky said.

According to the preliminary estimates presented at a meeting of the government commission, the damage to the housing sector made 10.8 billion rubles ($164 mln) and the damage to infrastructure and office buildings exceeded 20 billion rubles ($304 mln).

The first wave of floods hit the Irkutsk region in late June and continued through the middle of July. In total, nearly 10,900 houses were inundated in 109 settlements, affecting 42,700 people. Twenty five people died and six more were reported missing. The second wave of floods hit 1,900 more houses accommodating 5,400 people in 56 settlements.