Some 5,000 houses recognized as not fit to be lived in after flooding in Irkutsk region

IRKUTSK, August 18. /TASS/. About 5,000 dwelling houses have been recognized as not fit to be lived in after the devastating flooding in Russia’s Siberian Irkutsk region, the Russian prosecutor general’s office said on Sunday.

"Following the flooding, some 5,000 dwelling premises have been recognized as unfit for occupation. Fifty social infrastructure facilities are to be built anew or reconstructed," it said in a press statement.

Irkutsk region governor Sergei Levchenko told journalists earlier on Sunday that it had been decided to demolish more than 4,000 houses and repair about the same number of houses that had been damaged during the flooding.

The first wave of floods hit the Irkutsk region in late June and continued through the middle of July. In total, nearly 10,900 houses were flooded in 109 settlements, affecting 42,700 people. Twenty-five people died and six more were reported missing. The second wave of floods damaged 1,900 more houses accommodating 5,400 people in 56 settlements.