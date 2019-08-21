Twenty-eight wildfires extinguished in Russia regions in past day

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. /TASS/. Twenty-eight wildfires were extionguished in Russian regions in the past 24 hours, the press service of the Aerial Forest Protection Service said on Wednesday.

"In the past 24 hours, on 20 August 2019, 28 wildfires were extinguished in Russia on the territory of 2,958 hectares. As of 12am Moscow time on 21 August 2019, 124 wildfires are registered in Russian region on the territory of 107,746 hectares, with active firefighting efforts underway," the press service said.

Eighty-four wildfires are registered in Krasnoyarsk region on the territory of 79,100 hectares, 18 - in Zabaikalye region, 5 - in Irkutsk region on the territory of 12,300 hectares. Wildfires are also reported in Chukotka, Kamchatka, Buryatia, Yakutia, Magadan and Khabarovsk regions.

A total of 1,334 people, 115 units of equipment and 21 aircraft are involved in combating wildfires.

A state of emergency over wildfires was declared in four Russian regions.