Area of wildfires in Yakutia region decreases to 916,000 hectares

YAKUTSK, August 6. /TASS/. The area of wildfires in Yakutia region has decreased from nearly 920,000 to 916,000 hectares in the last 24 hours, the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Tuesday.

"After rains, the situation with wildfires in Yakutia has been stabilizing but remains complicated nevertheless. According to the Aerial Forest Protection Service, 125 wildfires are registered in Yakutia region on the territory of 916,431 hectares," the department said.

Two Be-200 aircraft and two Mi-8 helicopters from the Russian Emergencies Ministry are working on extinguishing wildfires in the region. In the last 24 hours, they dumped nearly 240 tonnes of water on wildfires in Yakutia.

According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, 38 settlements in 12 districts of Yakutia region have been affected by smoke from the wildfires.