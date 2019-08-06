Russian Defense Ministry's aviation extinguished wildfires on 100,000 hectares in Siberia

KRASNOYARSK, August 5. /TASS/. Il-76 military transport aircraft and Mi-8 helicopters have extinguished wildfires on the territory of over 100,000 hectares in Krasnoyarsk and Irkutsk regions on Monday, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The Russian Defense Ministry's aviation group continues to fulfill tasks on extinguishing wildfires on the territory of Krasnoyarsk and Irkutsk regions. Since early morning on August 5, the Russian Defense Ministry's aviation dumped 1,440 tonnes of water on the area of uncontrolled fire spread and extinguished fires on the territory of over 100,000 hectares of taiga," the press service said.

The press service added that Il-76 aircraft made 20 flights and dumped 840 tonnes of water. Mi-8 helicopters made 32 flights and dumped 600 tonnes of water.

The Russian Defense Ministry's aviation group consisting of 10 Il-76 aircraft and 10 helicopters of the Russian Aerospace Defense Forces, equipped with water dumping devices, joined the firefighting efforts in Siberia on August 1.