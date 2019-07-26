St. Petersburg’s court arrests suspect in LGBTQ activist's murder

ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. St. Petersburg’s Moskovsky District Court has put Davron Mukhamedov, suspected murderer of LGBTQ activist Yelena Grigorieva, in custody, the Telegram channel of the joint press service for the St. Petersburg’s courts announced.

"The Moskovsky District Court decided to put Davron Mukhamedov under arrest," the message reads.

According to the press service, Mukhamedov is charged with murder and robbery. He will remain in custody until September 21, 2019.

It was earlier reported that Grigorieva’s body with stab wounds had been found in St. Petersburg’s Moscow District, the Investigative Committee launched a criminal case. The activist’s friends told TASS that a few months before she filed a complaint with the police on violence she had suffered at the hands of one of her acquaintances. The St. Petersburg police told TASS that they had investigated the complaints of the activist a number of times and delivered legal decisions.

The investigators believe that it was a domestic conflict that turned sour. "It is worth mentioning that initially the investigators reviewed different versions of the murder. Currently, the officers have received evidence proving that the murder was committed as a result of a conflict between the previously acquainted people," the committee stressed. Moreover, the committee’s information suggests that Grigorieva led an antisocial life and had a drinking problem, engaging in alcohol abuse particularly with the suspected murderer.