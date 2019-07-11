Wildfires sweep through 128,000 hectares in Russian regions

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. /TASS/. Wildfires have been extinguished in Russian regions on the territory of around 3,700 hectares in the past 24 hours, the press service of the Aerial Forest Protection Service said on Thursday.

"In the past 24 hours, 47 wildfires were extinguished on the territory of 3,747 hectares. As of 12am on 11 July 2019, 175 forest fires are reported on the territory of 127,886 hectares, with active firefighting efforts underway," the press service said.

The largest forest fires are reported in the Krasnoyarsk (68,000 hectares), Irkutsk (35,600 hectares), Zabaikalsky (10,800 hectares) and Amur (9,800 hectares) regions. Wildfires are also registered in six other regions.

A total of 3,400 people and over 500 units of equipment are involved in extinguishing forest fires.

The state of emergency over wildfires was declared in the Krasnoyarsk region, as well as in parts of the Zabaikalsky, Irkutsk, Buryatia and Yakutia regions.