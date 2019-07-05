Over 500 people affected by Siberian floods remain in temporary accommodation centers

"A total of 554 people, including 185 children, are staying in 13 temporary accommodation centers," the press service said. Yesterday, on July 4, 653 people staying in temporary accommodation centers were reported, including 191 children.

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. More than 500 people who were affected by floods in the Irkutsk Region remain in 13 temporary accommodation centers, the Main Directorate for the Irkutsk Region of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Friday.

A total of 2,048 people, including 447 children, were evacuated from the flood zone. Temporary accommodation centers were set up in schools, kindergartens and community centers. Regional authorities made the decision to transfer people from these buildings in the Tulunsky, Nizhneudinsky, Chunsky and Taishetsky districts to more comfortable conditions - to dormitories in the cities of Angarsk, Bratsk and Irkutsk.

By Friday morning, almost 2,000 residential homes in the town of Tulun remain flooded.

Since June 25, 103 communities in six districts of the region have been flooded. Twenty-one people were killed, 15 are missing, and 313 were hospitalized.