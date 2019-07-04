Death toll in Irkutsk Region flood climbs to 21

IRKUTSK, July 4. /TASS/. Twenty-one people have died in the powerful flood that hit the Russian region of Irkutsk, the press service for the regional branch of the Ministry of Emergency Situations told TASS on Thursday.

"In cooperation with the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, it was determined that 21 people had been found dead at 14:00 local time on July 4. Fourteen people are missing," the press service said.

According to the data of the Irkutsk Region regional branch of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, on Thursday morning 2,700 residential buildings with the total population of 6,400 people remain flooded in 16 inhabited communities. Over the past 24 hours, the water level has receded in 15 communities. The flooding hit the Irkutsk Region in the end of June, a state of emergency was declared in the region with 313 people hospitalized.