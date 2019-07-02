More than 3,000 houses inundated with flood waters in Irkutsk Region

NOVOSIBIRSK, July 2. /TASS/. More than 3,000 houses have been inundated with flood waters in Tulun, Irkutsk Region, the local administration reported on social media, VKontakte on Tuesday.

According to earlier reports, more than 1,000 houses were flooded in Tulun, as well as a water intake facility, several social facilities and a section of the R-255 Sibir federal highway. The water level on the Iya River reached its peak of 13.87 meters on Saturday afternoon, after which it started subsiding. At 14:00 (7:00 Moscow time) on July 2, the water level was nine meters - two meters above the critical level.

"More than 3,000 houses were flooded in the town of Tulun. A commission is carrying out inspection. Five hundred and sixty-nine houses were examined in two days," the report says.

Floods in the Irkutsk Region started in late June following heavy rains and snow melting in the Eastern Sayan Mountains. A state of emergency was declared in the region.

14 people are reported dead and 13 people, including a child - as missing. More than 750 were injured, over 150 of whom were hospitalized. Over 2,000 people were evacuated from the disaster area, the Emergencies Ministry reported.