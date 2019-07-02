{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Four out of 17 missing persons found alive in flood-hit Siberian region

The flooding remains but the settlements are no longer cut off by the water, the emergencies ministry reported
© Kirill Shpitsyn/TASS

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Four people, who were reported missing after severe floods in Russia’s east Siberian region of Irkutsk, have been found alive, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Tuesday.

"According to the latest reports, four out of 17 persons who went missing in the floods have been found alive. Thus, we have no information about 13 people, including one child," the ministry said.

The death toll from the floods stands at 18. Floods in the Irkutsk region started following torrential rains at the end of June. A state of emergency was introduced in the flood-affected areas. The water level in the Iya River raised seven meters above the critical mark. As many as 83 settlements in six districts were affected by the disaster. More than 6,600 dwelling houses, which accommodate more than 32,000 people, were flooded. Overnight to June 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting in the city of Bratsk on the situation in the flooded areas.

In the disaster area, 1,258 people sought medical help. Among them are 97 children. Of those, 191 people are hospitalized, including 38 children. The Emergencies Ministry reported that as of Tuesday morning, 4,100 residential buildings, which accommodate 9,300 people (including 2,200 underage children), along with eight vital facilities and 4,100 gardens remained inundated in 42 settlements of the Irkutsk region. None of the settlements is cut off by the water any longer, the ministry added.

