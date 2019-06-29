Putin arrived in Irkutsk region, affected by a heavy flood

BRATSK, June 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in the city of Bratsk, in the Irkutsk Region, where a state of emergency was declared in connection with the flood.

The head of state arrived late at night in a region suffering from a natural disaster, on the way from Japan, where the G20 summit ended.

At the airport in Bratsk, Putin is to hold a meeting with local authorities and heads of federal agencies, who are to brief him on the current situation, measures which are being taken to assist the population and eliminate the consequences of the flood.

Heavy rains caused a strong flood in the Irkutsk region. According to the data received from the local department of the Emergencies Ministry, 4,042 residential buildings with a population of 9,919 people, including more than 2,269 children, were flooded. Five people died and several were reported missing.